Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The lessons teachers think schools need to learn from the pandemic

By Emily Marchant, ESRC Postdoctoral Fellow, Child Health and Education, Swansea University
Michaela James, Research Officer, Swansea University
Tom Crick, Professor of Digital & Policy and Deputy Pro-Vice Chancellor (Civic Mission), Swansea University
School closures were one of the control measures used to stem the transmission of COVID in the UK. We wanted to find out what impact school closures had on the education, health and wellbeing of pupils and school staff and the challenges that emerged when schools reopened.

To do so, we conducted a survey of over 200 teachers and other school staff working in primary schools in Wales.

We looked at the effect…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


