Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pandemic, war and environmental disaster push scientists to deliver quick answers – here's what it takes to do good science under pressure

By Fiona Greenland, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of Virginia
Michelle D. Fabiani, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice, University of New Haven
Scientists can be asked to help find solutions during disasters. A study of how archaeologists worked on the problem of looting during the Syrian war offers lessons for science done during crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


