Pandemic, war and environmental disaster push scientists to deliver quick answers – here's what it takes to do good science under pressure
By Fiona Greenland, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of Virginia
Michelle D. Fabiani, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice, University of New Haven
Scientists can be asked to help find solutions during disasters. A study of how archaeologists worked on the problem of looting during the Syrian war offers lessons for science done during crisis.
- Tuesday, December 14, 2021