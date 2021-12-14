Fossil find reveals giant prehistoric 'thunder birds' were riddled with bone disease
By Phoebe McInerney, PhD Candidate in Avian Palaeontology, Vertebrate Palaeontology Group, Flinders University
Lee Arnold, Associate Professor in Earth Sciences, Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, University of Wollongong
Trevor H. Worthy, Associate Professor, Vertebrate Palaeontology Group, Flinders University
Genyornis newtoni was one of the biggest birds ever to walk the earth. And new research shows its mysterious extinction may have come amid a bout of widespread bone disease as its lake home dried out.
