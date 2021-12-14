Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Conservative MP rebellion: 'human rights' opposition to new COVID measures doesn't add up

By Alan Greene, Reader in Constitutional Law and Human Rights, University of Birmingham
The UK government’s introduction of new restrictions to deal with the “omicron emergency” has prompted backlash from some politicians. When the changes were put to the House of Commons, more than 100 Tory MPs voted against the plans. Several expressed concern over the impact measures such as having to show proof of vaccination to enter certain venues would have on people’s “civil liberties”. They have essentially been invoking human rights arguments to oppose pandemic emergency powers. However, their opposition is based on…The Conversation


