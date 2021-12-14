Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Comic book introduces kids to key concepts and careers in cybersecurity

By Kara Dawson, Professor of Educational Technology, University of Florida
Pavlo Antonenko, Associate Professor of Educational Technology, University of Florida
Three 9-year-old girls are huddled around a Caesar wheel, an ancient tool for sharing secret messages.

Cracking a code is one of many challenges the girls complete to help characters in CryptoComics escape a mysterious cyberworld into which they’ve been drawn.

CryptoComics is a curriculum designed to teach elementary school children – particularly girls of color – about cybersecurity – the practice of keeping digital information safe…The Conversation


