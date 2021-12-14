From Chad's elephants to Uganda's shoebills: planning a trip to support tourism recovery in Africa
By Alexander Richard Braczkowski, Scientist at Southern University of Science and Technology and Resilient Conservation Group, Griffith University
Duan Biggs, Senior Research Fellow Social-Ecological Systems & Resilience, Griffith University
The reduction of foreign tourism is an opportunity for Africans to experience many of the continent’s premier parks at a discount.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 14, 2021