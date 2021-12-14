COVID-19 vaccine inequity allowed Omicron to emerge
By Chandrima Chakraborty, Professor, English and Cultural Studies; Director, Centre for Peace Studies, McMaster University
Dawn ME Bowdish, Canada Research Chair in Aging & Immunity, McMaster University
In places with low vaccination rates, COVID-19 has the chance to linger, and variants develop and travel. Without global vaccine equity, this entirely predictable pattern will repeat itself.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 14, 2021