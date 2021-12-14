Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 vaccine inequity allowed Omicron to emerge

By Chandrima Chakraborty, Professor, English and Cultural Studies; Director, Centre for Peace Studies, McMaster University
Dawn ME Bowdish, Canada Research Chair in Aging & Immunity, McMaster University
In places with low vaccination rates, COVID-19 has the chance to linger, and variants develop and travel. Without global vaccine equity, this entirely predictable pattern will repeat itself.The Conversation


Read complete article

