How Enid Blyton created the template for children's theatre in Britain

By Andrew Maunder, Reader in Victorian Studies, University of Hertfordshire
Head to London’s West End and you are likely to find all sorts of plays for families, inspired by some of the most loved children stories. There is JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Neal Foster’s adaptation of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny and Tim Minchin’s “anarchically joyous, gleefully nasty and ingenious musical adaptation” of Roald Dahl’s Matilda, as theatre critic Lyn Gardner described it.

The popularity of theatre for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


