Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We analysed a decade of media coverage of obesity – this is what we found

By Gavin Brookes, UKRI Future Leader Fellow, Linguistics and English Language, Lancaster University
Paul Baker, Professor of Linguistics and English Language, Lancaster University
Share this article
With the new year on the way, no doubt many headlines will be urging readers to set resolutions to lose the weight they may have put on over the holidays. However, the way the British press talks about weight, obesity and health has fluctuated markedly in recent years.

To learn more about these changes, we conducted a linguistic analysis of thousands of stories in UK newspapers about obesity, diets and nutrition from 2008 to 2017.

Between these years, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Enid Blyton created the template for children's theatre in Britain
~ Explainer: How South Africa's petrol price is set
~ In the midst of floods and climate change, these are the local systems that hold the fabric of Assam together
~ Russian filmmaker Sergei Solovyov dies at 77
~ Two Togolese newspaper editors jailed over comments during TV programme
~ Hong Kong: Two detained press freedom defenders, including Jimmy Lai, given new prison sentences
~ Word from The Hill: Government and Labor end 2021 on tenterhooks
~ Israel: Abusive Policing in Lod During May Hostilities
~ Arrest of activist Khurram Parvez shows ‘a new hostility towards civil society in Kashmir’
~ The ‘immoral’ 42 songs banned from Indonesia's daytime radio
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter