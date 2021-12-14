Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Abusive Policing in Lod During May Hostilities

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Israeli forces detain three Palestinians on May 13, 2021 during unrest in Lod, a mixed Jewish and Palestinian city in central Israel. © 2021 Associated Press (Jerusalem) – Israeli law enforcement agencies used excessive force to disperse peaceful protests by Palestinians in Lod (al-Lydd) during civil unrest in the city in May 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. At times the police appeared to act half-heartedly and unevenly to violence against Palestinian citizens of Israel committed by Jewish ultra-nationalists. Public statements by senior Israeli officials appeared…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hong Kong: Two detained press freedom defenders, including Jimmy Lai, given new prison sentences
~ Word from The Hill: Government and Labor end 2021 on tenterhooks
~ Arrest of activist Khurram Parvez shows ‘a new hostility towards civil society in Kashmir’
~ The ‘immoral’ 42 songs banned from Indonesia's daytime radio
~ Vietnam: Free Land Rights Activists
~ Chile: the dubious origins of a presidential candidate
~ Back so soon, La Niña? Here's why we're copping two soggy summers in a row
~ 'Brain fog' during menopause is real – it can disrupt women's work and spark dementia fears
~ Good enough governance: the need to evaluate Indonesian anti-corruption efforts realistically
~ In a changing region, Australia's relationship with South Korea has been ignored for too long
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter