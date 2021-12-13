Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Technology-facilitated abuse of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women is rife in regional and remote areas

By Chay Brown, Research and Partnerships Manager, The Equality Institute, & Postdoctoral fellow, Australian National University
Annick Thomassin, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Eunice Yu, Executive Officer, Kimberley Institute
Mandy Yap, Fellow, Australian National University
Minda Murray, First Nations Academic Associate, Australian National University
First Nations women are disproportionately more likely to be targets of online abuse. More needs to be done to respond to and support women experiencing technology-facilitated abuse.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
