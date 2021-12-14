Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Arrest of activist Khurram Parvez shows ‘a new hostility towards civil society in Kashmir’

By Ather Zia
Arrested and charged under the much-criticized Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for “terror-funding” and “conspiracy,” Khurram’ Parvez's internationally acclaimed body of work is being tarnished by allegations of terrorism.


