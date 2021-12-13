Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Vaccine Requirements Violate Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A nurse prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, March 5, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Ben Curtis (Nairobi) – Kenyan authorities should amend measures requiring everyone seeking government services to be fully vaccinated to avoid undermining basic rights. The proposed measures, announced less than a month ago, will go into effect on December 21, 2021. Given that approximately 10 percent of adults in Kenya had been vaccinated by the end of November, based on Health Ministry figures, the requirement risks violating…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Back so soon, La Niña? Here's why we're copping two soggy summers in a row
~ 'Brain fog' during menopause is real – it can disrupt women's work and spark dementia fears
~ Good enough governance: the need to evaluate Indonesian anti-corruption efforts realistically
~ In a changing region, Australia's relationship with South Korea has been ignored for too long
~ Technology-facilitated abuse of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women is rife in regional and remote areas
~ Some black holes are anything but black – and we've found more than 75,000 of the brightest ones
~ 'Sorry, I don’t understand that' – the trouble with chatbots and how to use them better
~ Bahrain: Free Leading Opposition Activists
~ It's legal to buy over-the-counter cannabis in Australia – but it's still a long way from your local chemist
~ What's going on with independent candidates and the federal election?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter