Human Rights Observatory

Chile: the dubious origins of a presidential candidate

José Antonio Kast is one of the two leading candidates running for the Chilean presidential election. He has long presented himself as the heir to General Augusto Pinochet, but lately he has tried to detach himself from that image. His family was steadfastly committed to General Augusto Pinochet. His brother, Miguel, was the director of the Central Bank. He himself appeared in the general's campaign video-clip for the 1988 referendum. On economic issues, his mentor is Milton Friedman. He (...)


© Voltaire Network -


