Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand votes to ban smoking

Share this article
The New Zealand Labor-Green government of Jacinda Ardern (pictured) has decided to gradually ban the use of tobacco. It is already forbidden to minors under the age of 18: the age limit will increase each year until a total ban is achieved. The extremely popular Jacinda Ardern is the first female Prime Minister (after Benhazir Bhutto) to give birth during her tenure. The smoking ban primarily affects the indigenous Maori population, who consume far more tobacco than the descendants of (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Israel: Abusive Policing in Lod During May Hostilities
~ Arrest of activist Khurram Parvez shows ‘a new hostility towards civil society in Kashmir’
~ The ‘immoral’ 42 songs banned from Indonesia's daytime radio
~ Vietnam: Free Land Rights Activists
~ Chile: the dubious origins of a presidential candidate
~ Back so soon, La Niña? Here's why we're copping two soggy summers in a row
~ 'Brain fog' during menopause is real – it can disrupt women's work and spark dementia fears
~ Good enough governance: the need to evaluate Indonesian anti-corruption efforts realistically
~ In a changing region, Australia's relationship with South Korea has been ignored for too long
~ Technology-facilitated abuse of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women is rife in regional and remote areas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter