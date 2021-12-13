Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Some black holes are anything but black – and we've found more than 75,000 of the brightest ones

By Jessica Thorne, Astrophysics PhD Candidate, The University of Western Australia
Sabine Bellstedt, Research Associate in Astronomy, The University of Western Australia
Despite the name, some black holes effectively “shine” as they suck up nearby material with such force that it begins to glow. New research reveals a new method for detecting these active black holes.The Conversation


