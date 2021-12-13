Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Free Leading Opposition Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Bahraini political opposition leaders, activists, bloggers, and human rights defenders imprisoned for their roles in the 2011 pro-democracy protests.  © 2021 Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD)  (Beirut) – Bahraini authorities should use the customary pardon of prisoners on the country’s National Day, December 16, 2021, to free everyone imprisoned for exercising their right to freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and expression, including rights defenders, opposition activists, and journalists, Human Rights Watch said today. The most prominent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Some black holes are anything but black – and we've found more than 75,000 of the brightest ones
~ 'Sorry, I don’t understand that' – the trouble with chatbots and how to use them better
~ It's legal to buy over-the-counter cannabis in Australia – but it's still a long way from your local chemist
~ What's going on with independent candidates and the federal election?
~ We counted 20 billion ticks of an extreme galactic clock to give Einstein's theory of gravity its toughest test yet
~ International student numbers hit record highs in Canada, UK and US as falls continue in Australia and NZ
~ Why 'buy now, pay later' stocks fell in 2021, and what's in store
~ From Love Actually to Christmas On The Farm: how rom-coms became a festive season staple
~ Our iconic giant clams face new threats from warmer waters and acidic oceans – let's buy them time
~ Omicron and COVID boosters: everything you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter