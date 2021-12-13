We counted 20 billion ticks of an extreme galactic clock to give Einstein's theory of gravity its toughest test yet
By Adam Deller, Associate Investigator, ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Waves (OzGrav), and Associate Professor in Astrophysics, Swinburne University of Technology
Richard Manchester, CSIRO Fellow, CSIRO Space and Astronomy, CSIRO
Astronomers watched a pair of pulsars for 16 years to test the theory of general relativity, which has stood unchallenged for over a century.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 13, 2021