From Love Actually to Christmas On The Farm: how rom-coms became a festive season staple

By Jodi McAlister, Lecturer in Writing, Literature and Culture, Deakin University
It is a visual language with which we are almost all familiar. It’s cold and snowing outside, but inside, next to a crackling fire, it’s warm and cosy. The tree is a deep green, festooned with fairy lights, glinting off the wrapping of the presents below. There is hot chocolate and sugar cookies and eggnog and candy canes, and the only things that can be heard are carols and the joyous laughter of our nearest and dearest.

This image of Christmas is, of course, vastly different to what we usually experience in Australia – extreme heat, seafood platters, white…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


