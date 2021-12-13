After a big year for cryptocurrencies, what's on the horizon in 2022?
By Erica Pimentel, Assistant Professor, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Bertrand Malsch, Associate Professor of Accounting, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Nathaniel Loh, Junior Fellow of the CPA Ontario Centre for Corporate Reporting and Professionalism, Queen's University, Ontario
The market for cryptocurrencies has expanded dramatically in the last year. With this uptick of activity, what’s next in 2022 for cryptocurrencies?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 13, 2021