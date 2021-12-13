Tolerance.ca
Afghanistan: heroin and human trafficking are the only two sectors of the economy still thriving

By Jonathan Goodhand, Professor in Conflict and Development Studies, SOAS, University of London
Jan Koehler, Research Associate, School of Development Studies, SOAS, University of London
In the frontier town of Zaranj on Afghanistan’s border with Iran, young men jostle one another as they cram into pickups that leave at regular intervals to be smuggled across the border. Human trafficking is one of the few sectors of the Afghan economy that is thriving. Another is drugs.

Some 950km to the east of Zaranj,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


