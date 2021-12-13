Poor knowledge and practice around oxytocin could put women in Nigeria at risk during childbirth
By Chioma S. Ejekam, Consultant Public Health Physician, University of Lagos
Chimezie Anyakora, Professor, Pan Atlantic University
Severe bleeding after childbirth – postpartum haemorrhage – is a leading cause of maternal morbidity and mortality in middle-income countries. Oxytocin is an affordable and effective drug that’s recommended to prevent postpartum haemorrhage.
But there are concerns about the quality of oxytocin available for use by healthcare workers in most low- and middle-income countries, including Nigeria.
Oxytocin requires cold chain supply from the point of manufacture to the point of use for it to maintain its effectiveness. But most…
