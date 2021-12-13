Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Solar System belongs to us all – not just Jeff Bezos

By Alan Marshall, Lecturer in Environmental Social Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Mahidol University
Humanity as a whole owns the Solar System in a shared fashion. It cannot be claimed by one person, or one country, or one company.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


