Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The end of coal is coming 3 times faster than expected. Governments must accept it and urgently support a 'just transition'

By Tim Nelson, Associate Professor of Economics, Griffith University
Joel Gilmore, Associate Professor, Griffith University
Share this article
A new report predicts an incredibly rapid closure of coal-fired power stations. Continuing to deny this is simply not in the interest of coal workers and their communities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Courts around the world have made strong climate rulings -- not so in New Zealand
~ Dragging its feet on torture prevention: Australia’s international shame
~ WA's new Aboriginal Heritage Act keeps mining interests ahead of the culture and wishes of Traditional Owners
~ Half of Australia's gamers are women, but we know very little about mothers who game
~ Doctors are trained to be kind and empathetic – but a 'hidden curriculum' makes them forget on the job
~ Why did the early warning system fail to save the lives of residents around Mount Semeru?
~ Buying picture books as Christmas presents? These stories with diverse characters can help kids develop empathy
~ New technology lets police link DNA to appearance and ancestry – and it's coming to Australia
~ New research: how Covid-19 has made life harder for South African women
~ Agroecology, Nepal’s answer to climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter