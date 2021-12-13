Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Junta Blocks Lifesaving Aid

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man sits at a makeshift displacement site in Demoso township, Karenni State, June 17, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo (New York) –Myanmar’s military junta is blocking desperately needed humanitarian aid from reaching millions of displaced people and others at risk, Human Rights Watch said today. The United Nations, the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and concerned governments should press the State Administration Council (SAC) junta to urgently allow aid to reach all those in need. In recent months, the junta and its security forces have imposed new travel…


