New research: how Covid-19 has made life harder for South African women
By Helene Maisonnave, Professor of Economics, Université Le Havre Normandie
Margaret Chitiga-Mabugu, Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
Martin Henseler, Research Engineer, EDEHN - Equipe d'Economie Le Havre Normandie, Université Le Havre Normandie
Ramos Emmanuel Mabugu, Professor, Sol Plaatje University
There is no doubt that the pandemic has had a devastating impact on South Africa and its economy. During economic crises, women often pay a heavy price and Covid-19 is no exception.
As in much of the world, the commerce, catering and personal care sectors faced closure or witnessed their activities severely restricted to contain the spread of the virus. These sectors employ a large majority of women.
Women are also over-represented in the health sector and thus more likely to be on the
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 12, 2021