Older Australians are already bamboozled by a complex home-care system. So why give them more of the same?
By Stephen Duckett, Director, Health and Aged Care Program, Grattan Institute
Hal Swerissen, Emeritus Professor, La Trobe University, and Fellow, Health Program, Grattan Institute
Australia needs a new home-care model – one that provides much more personalised support to help older people get the services they need and that manages local service systems for them.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, December 12, 2021