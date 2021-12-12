Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lindiwe Mabuza: feminist icon who used art to fight for democracy in South Africa

By Mary Hames, Researcher and Gender Equity Officer, University of the Western Cape
Share this article
For her, art was a weapon in the struggle and a tool for education. She used every opportunity to build movements and to archive experiences in writing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why the southern US is prone to December tornadoes
~ Rugby player Dennis Tutty went to the High Court and changed Australian sport – but there's still a tough issue left to tackle
~ Why wearable fitness trackers aren't as useless as some make them out to be
~ Over 300,000 New Zealanders owe more than they own – is this a problem?
~ Teacher gender bias is real and has lasting effects on students' marks and study choices
~ Older Australians are already bamboozled by a complex home-care system. So why give them more of the same?
~ Farewell to 2021 in federal politics, the year of living in disappointment
~ This season, give the gift of tech literacy — not addiction — along with that device
~ Parents should do research on toy recalls before buying Christmas gifts
~ How the holiday buying season adds fuel to a rapidly warming planet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter