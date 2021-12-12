Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua could bring canal project back to life

Nicaragua has cut ties with the Republic of China (Taiwan) switching diplomatic allegiance to the People's Republic of China, which could herald the revival of Nicaragua's transoceanic canal project. In 2014, Chinese billionaire Wang Jingh had undertaken plans to build a second shipping lane connecting the Atlantic and the Pacific that would go trough Nicaragua. The project had the backing of the Nicaraguan authorities, but the United States immediately orchestrated a protest movement (...)


