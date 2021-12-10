Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Killing of Journalist, Criminal Libel in the Philippines

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Employees and supporters of Philippine broadcast network ABS-CBN join a protest calling for the franchise renewal of the media giant on July 3, 2020 in Quezon City, Philippines. © 2020 Lisa Marie David/NurPhoto via AP Another journalist has been killed in the Philippines, the 22nd during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte. Jesus Malabanan was watching TV in his home in Calbayog when gunmen barged in and shot him in the head, according to reports. Malabanan, 58, was a longtime journalist who reported for Bandera, The Manila Times, and The Manila Standard. He also helped…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The Misguided US Approach to Drug Overdose Deaths
~ US Supreme Court Delivers Blow to Women’s Rights
~ We invited an AI to debate its own ethics in the Oxford Union – what it said was startling
~ Omicron: evidence shows it evades immunity from earlier infection more than other variants
~ Bare winter fields to disappear as part of new plan for healthy greener countryside
~ How conspiracy theories in the US became more personal, more cruel and more mainstream after the Sandy Hook shootings
~ Here's what it would take to end emissions from fossil fuels
~ Downing Street party: what behavioural science tells us about how the saga could affect adherence to Plan B
~ South Africa: early data suggest Omicron is more transmissible but less severe
~ Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter