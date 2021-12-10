Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Misguided US Approach to Drug Overdose Deaths

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Evelyn Milan, right, prepares a package with sterile injecting equipment for a member at VOCAL-NY's headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 3, 2018.  © 2018 AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File On the heels of news that over 100,000 people in the United States died from drug overdose deaths between April 2020 and April 2021, the US Congress considered a proposal last week that will only deepen the crisis. The Biden administration proposal would expand Schedule I drugs, the most serious classification carrying the harshest penalties, to permanently include…


