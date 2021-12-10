Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Supreme Court Delivers Blow to Women’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Abortion-rights activists rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC, November 1, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin In disastrous news for women’s rights, the US Supreme Court decided today to allow an extreme anti-abortion law in the state of Texas to stand for now. This ruling is likely to further embolden several other states around the country, which may move to ban abortion, and means most pregnant people in Texas are without access to this essential health care. This is the second time in four months the Supreme Court has refused to block the law,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The Misguided US Approach to Drug Overdose Deaths
~ We invited an AI to debate its own ethics in the Oxford Union – what it said was startling
~ Omicron: evidence shows it evades immunity from earlier infection more than other variants
~ Bare winter fields to disappear as part of new plan for healthy greener countryside
~ How conspiracy theories in the US became more personal, more cruel and more mainstream after the Sandy Hook shootings
~ Here's what it would take to end emissions from fossil fuels
~ Downing Street party: what behavioural science tells us about how the saga could affect adherence to Plan B
~ South Africa: early data suggest Omicron is more transmissible but less severe
~ Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices
~ Why Nissan is probably the most serious threat to Tesla out of the traditional automakers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter