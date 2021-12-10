Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

By William Hauk, Associate Professor of Economics, University of South Carolina
Share this article
Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked University of South Carolina economist William Hauk to explain what’s driving the recent increase in inflation and how it affects consumers,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We invited an AI to debate its own ethics in the Oxford Union – what it said was startling
~ Omicron: evidence shows it evades immunity from earlier infection more than other variants
~ Bare winter fields to disappear as part of new plan for healthy greener countryside
~ How conspiracy theories in the US became more personal, more cruel and more mainstream after the Sandy Hook shootings
~ Here's what it would take to end emissions from fossil fuels
~ Downing Street party: what behavioural science tells us about how the saga could affect adherence to Plan B
~ South Africa: early data suggest Omicron is more transmissible but less severe
~ Why Nissan is probably the most serious threat to Tesla out of the traditional automakers
~ How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas
~ What South Africa needs to do to exit the pandemic state of disaster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter