Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

By Brad McKenna, Associate Professor in Information Systems, University of East Anglia
Wenjie Cai, Senior Lecturer in Tourism and Hospitality, University of Greenwich
It is not surprising that many of us have been suffering from digital overload during the pandemic, and taking care of our “digital wellbeing” has become a common theme. Social media, online shopping, making reservations, and even necessary chores like paying bills have meant that technology has pervaded every aspect of our lives.

Whether home schooling or working from home, our mobile phones have never been far from our side. We’ve even embraced video communication technology…


© The Conversation -


