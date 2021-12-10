Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: why working from home leaves the lowest paid at more risk of infection

By Helen Collins, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management, Liverpool John Moores University
Patricia Jolliffe, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management, Liverpool John Moores University
Susan Helen Barry, Senior Lecturer in Leadership and Organisational Development, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
The latest directive from the UK government that people should work from home has led to concerns about the impact on businesses in the run up to Christmas.

But it is also likely to have a devastating effect on people on low pay who may be unable to work from home. The same is true of new rules requiring people to self-isolate…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas
~ What South Africa needs to do to exit the pandemic state of disaster
~ Beijing Olympics: US-led diplomatic boycott is misplaced
~ Five ways reindeer are perfectly evolved for pulling Santa's sleigh
~ Got Zoom fatigue? Out-of-sync brainwaves could be another reason videoconferencing is such a drag
~ Rapid tests play a crucial role in curbing COVID-19 infections – especially as people gather for the holidays
~ Professors’ free speech rights can clash with public universities’ interest in managing their employees as they choose
~ Union battles at Amazon and Starbucks are hot news – which can only be good for the labor movement
~ Understanding the history and politics behind Pakistan's blasphemy laws
~ 'Zero Day' for California water? Not yet, but unprecedented water restrictions send a sharp warning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter