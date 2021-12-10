COVID: why working from home leaves the lowest paid at more risk of infection
By Helen Collins, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management, Liverpool John Moores University
Patricia Jolliffe, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management, Liverpool John Moores University
Susan Helen Barry, Senior Lecturer in Leadership and Organisational Development, Liverpool John Moores University
The latest directive from the UK government that people should work from home has led to concerns about the impact on businesses in the run up to Christmas.
But it is also likely to have a devastating effect on people on low pay who may be unable to work from home. The same is true of new rules requiring people to self-isolate…
© The Conversation
