Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Professors’ free speech rights can clash with public universities’ interest in managing their employees as they choose

By Helen Norton, Rothgerber Chair in Constitutional Law, University of Colorado Boulder
Share this article
When the University of Florida barred three professors from testifying in a lawsuit over voting restrictions, it raised important questions of academic freedom and free speech.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas
~ What South Africa needs to do to exit the pandemic state of disaster
~ COVID: why working from home leaves the lowest paid at more risk of infection
~ Beijing Olympics: US-led diplomatic boycott is misplaced
~ Five ways reindeer are perfectly evolved for pulling Santa's sleigh
~ Got Zoom fatigue? Out-of-sync brainwaves could be another reason videoconferencing is such a drag
~ Rapid tests play a crucial role in curbing COVID-19 infections – especially as people gather for the holidays
~ Union battles at Amazon and Starbucks are hot news – which can only be good for the labor movement
~ Understanding the history and politics behind Pakistan's blasphemy laws
~ 'Zero Day' for California water? Not yet, but unprecedented water restrictions send a sharp warning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter