Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Understanding the history and politics behind Pakistan's blasphemy laws

By Ahmet T. Kuru, Porteous Professor of Political Science, San Diego State University
Share this article
A scholar of Islam explains how Muslim religious leaders, starting around the year 1050, worked with political rulers to challenge what they considered to be sacrilegious influence on society.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas
~ What South Africa needs to do to exit the pandemic state of disaster
~ COVID: why working from home leaves the lowest paid at more risk of infection
~ Beijing Olympics: US-led diplomatic boycott is misplaced
~ Five ways reindeer are perfectly evolved for pulling Santa's sleigh
~ Got Zoom fatigue? Out-of-sync brainwaves could be another reason videoconferencing is such a drag
~ Rapid tests play a crucial role in curbing COVID-19 infections – especially as people gather for the holidays
~ Professors’ free speech rights can clash with public universities’ interest in managing their employees as they choose
~ Union battles at Amazon and Starbucks are hot news – which can only be good for the labor movement
~ 'Zero Day' for California water? Not yet, but unprecedented water restrictions send a sharp warning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter