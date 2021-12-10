Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A&E wait times: why the four hour target might need a re-think

By Katie Jones, Postdoctoral Researcher, College of Human and Health Sciences, Swansea University
Jaynie Rance, Professor of Health Psychology, Swansea University
People who attend accident and emergency (A&E) departments in the UK are supposed to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours. But these targets haven’t been hit in England since 2015. In October of this year, A&E departments in England only achieved the four hour standard for 74% of patients. In…


© The Conversation -


