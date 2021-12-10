Tolerance.ca
Deep-sea mining may wipe out species we have only just discovered

By Elin Angharad Thomas, PhD Researcher, Deep-Sea Biology, Queen's University Belfast
Deep sea hydrothermal vents harbour some of the most extraordinary species on our planet. Lying at two to three kilometres below the surface, these extreme, insular ecosystems are powered, not by the sunlight-driven photosynthesis that we’re used to, but by energy from superheated mineral-rich seawater jetting from cracks in the seafloor. This supports thriving and unique animal communities with a density of life that rivals…


