Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF condemns the UK High Court’s decision allowing for Julian Assange’s extradition to the US, and calls for his immediate release

By rebeccaj
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the decision of the UK High Court ruling that Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States, where he faces possible life imprisonment for publishing information in the public interest. RSF calls yet again for Assange’s immediate release, and for the US government to drop its more than decade-long case against him once and for all, in line with its stated commitment to protecting media freedom.On 10 December, the UK High Court issued a ruling in favour of the US government’s appeal,


