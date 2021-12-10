Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When academics become anti-LGBT activists: fear and hate in Indonesian academia

By Timo Duile, Lecturer and researcher at the Institute for Oriental and Asian Studies, University of Bonn
As Western and Indonesian academics continue to engage in co-operation, we should find common ways of counteracting discrimination, including discriminatory practices against the LGBT community.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


