Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International media watchdog digs into the ‘great leap backwards’ of journalism in China

By Oiwan Lam
Reporters Without Borders' report presents an extensive account of how China has repressed freedom of expression and the right to information in recent years.


© Global Voices -


