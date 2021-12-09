Tolerance.ca
'West Side Story' may be timeless – but life in gangs today differs drastically from when the Jets and Sharks ruled the streets

By David Pyrooz, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Colorado Boulder
James Densley, Professor of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan State University
Scott H. Decker, Foundation Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Arizona State University
Gangs have changed in the decades since ‘West Side Story’ first came out – they are deadlier, and their demographics are different – as are the means law enforcement use to control them.


