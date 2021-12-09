Tropical forests can recover surprisingly quickly on deforested lands – and letting them regrow naturally is an effective and low-cost way to slow climate change
By Robin Chazdon, Professor Emerita of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Connecticut
Bruno Hérault, Tropical Forest Scientist, Forests & Societies Research Unit, Cirad
Catarina Conte Jakovac, Associate professor of Plant Science, Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina
Lourens Poorter, Professor of Functional Ecology, Wageningen University
As governments and corporations pledge to help the planet by planting trillions of trees, a new study spotlights an effective, low-cost alternative: letting tropical forests regrow naturally.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 9, 2021