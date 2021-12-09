Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tropical forests can recover surprisingly quickly on deforested lands – and letting them regrow naturally is an effective and low-cost way to slow climate change

By Robin Chazdon, Professor Emerita of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Connecticut
Bruno Hérault, Tropical Forest Scientist, Forests & Societies Research Unit, Cirad
Catarina Conte Jakovac, Associate professor of Plant Science, Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina
Lourens Poorter, Professor of Functional Ecology, Wageningen University
As governments and corporations pledge to help the planet by planting trillions of trees, a new study spotlights an effective, low-cost alternative: letting tropical forests regrow naturally.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


