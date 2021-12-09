Tolerance.ca
100 years ago, this man discovered an exquisite parrot thought to be extinct. What came next is a tragedy we must not repeat

By Russell McGregor, Adjunct Professor of History, James Cook University
Exactly 100 years ago tomorrow, a bird that had been relegated to extinction made a comeback. The exquisitely beautiful paradise parrot was rediscovered by Cyril Jerrard, a grazier from Gayndah in Queensland’s Burnett district, on December 11 1921.

But its return was fleeting. Scattered pairs were seen around Gayndah until 1929. Some were seen around nearby Gin Gin in the 1930s. After that came…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


