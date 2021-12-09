Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why excess deaths have varied so greatly around the world during the pandemic

By Nikolaos Kapitsinis, Research Associate in Economics, Cardiff University
How governments chose to respond to the coronavirus – and how well equipped their health services were before it arrived – made a big difference.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


