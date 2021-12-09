Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The new enclosure: how land commissions can lead the fight against urban land-grabs

By Jonathan Silver, Senior Research Fellow, University of Sheffield
Tom Gillespie, Hallsworth Research Fellow, University of Manchester
Share this article
Liverpool is the first city in England to investigate, via a land commission, how urban property can best serve everyone.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why excess deaths have varied so greatly around the world during the pandemic
~ Dune: how high could giant sand dunes actually grow on Arrakis?
~ What Barrow's re-election means for The Gambia
~ What's the history of foreign troops on Kenyan soil? Here's a brief rundown
~ Ukraine: crisis between Russia and the west in the region has been brewing for 30 years
~ Tackling COVID disinformation with empathy and conversation
~ Vaccines are necessary, but not sufficient without better healthcare and ventilation
~ Restarting ‘Remain in Mexico’ a Travesty
~ Cycle lanes blamed for urban congestion – here's the reality
~ How often do you poo? New research shows bowel habits are written in our DNA
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter