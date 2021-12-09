Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tackling COVID disinformation with empathy and conversation

By Stephan Lewandowsky, Chair of Cognitive Psychology, University of Bristol
Philipp Schmid, Postdoctoral researcher in the Horizon 2020 project, Universität Erfurt
The COVID-19 pandemic has been accompanied by an “infodemic” of false information and conspiracy theories since the virus first emerged nearly two years ago. Exposure to misinformation can reduce plans to get vaccinated, and may potentially put more people at risk.

This tension between those who are vaccinated and those who reject vaccines or dispute the science can divide families and rip…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


