Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the UK government's plan to overturn court decisions is a bad idea

By Lee Marsons, Assistant Lecturer, School of Law, University of Essex
Maurice Sunkin, Professor of Public Law and Socio Legal Studies, University of Essex
Theodore Konstadinides, Professor, School of Law, University of Essex
Share this article
The UK government is pursuing multiple legal reforms designed to rebalance “the relationship between the government, parliament and the courts” – a commitment made in the Conservative party’s 2019 election manifesto. Many of these reforms will affect how people can hold the state accountable, potentially undermining independent scrutiny and weakening the role of the courts in holding the government to account.

Among them is a review of the 1998 Human…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cycle lanes blamed for urban congestion – here's the reality
~ How often do you poo? New research shows bowel habits are written in our DNA
~ James Webb Space Telescope: what astronomers hope it will reveal about the beginning of the universe – podcast
~ Why taking penalties under pressure can be so tough
~ Curious Kids: If steam contains water, what does smoke from fire contain?
~ Figuring out omicron – here's what scientists are doing right now to understand the new coronavirus variant
~ Colorful sweets may look tasty, but some researchers question whether synthetic dyes may pose health risks to your colon and rectum
~ Medical examiners and coroners have borne a heavy burden during the COVID-19 pandemic and have often felt invisible and unsupported
~ Buddhist nuns and female scholars are gaining new leadership roles, in a tradition that began with the ordination of Buddha's foster mother
~ Bosnia's endless crisis could be solved by letting it break apart peacefully
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter