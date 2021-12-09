Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Medical examiners and coroners have borne a heavy burden during the COVID-19 pandemic and have often felt invisible and unsupported

By Staci Zavattaro, Professor of Public Administration, University of Central Florida
“We stopped doing heads.”

It was the second time I’d heard a medical examiner say this while I was studying how the roles of medical examiners and coroners have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A medical examiner from Ohio explained to me that opening a skull is one of the most dangerous parts of an autopsy in the COVID-19 era. This is because the kind of saw often used during autopsies has a beating motion that produces aerosols – among the primary…


© The Conversation


